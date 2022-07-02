Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

