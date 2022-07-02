Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of LDP opened at $19.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.