Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LDP opened at $19.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

