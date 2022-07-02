Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $649,161,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

