Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

