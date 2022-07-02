Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

