Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target Cut to CHF 130 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 151 to CHF 139 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

