Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.04

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 6670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

