Comparing ENI (NYSE:E) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

ENI and Battalion Oil are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ENI has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ENI and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 1 3 10 0 2.64 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENI currently has a consensus price target of $16.16, suggesting a potential downside of 31.87%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENI and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $92.01 billion 0.46 $6.89 billion $5.58 4.25 Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.49 -$28.32 million ($5.41) -1.60

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 9.44% 17.57% 5.51% Battalion Oil -28.17% 45.38% 2.89%

Summary

ENI beats Battalion Oil on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the supply and wholesale of natural gas by pipeline, international transport; and purchase and marketing of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment is involved in the processing, supply, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail sales of gas, electricity, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale of electricity produced by thermoelectric and renewable plants. As of December 31, 2021, it had net proved reserves of 6,628 million barrels of oil equivalent; and installed operational capacity of 4.5 GW. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

