Comparing Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) & Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Hess Midstream 0 5 0 0 2.00

Hess Midstream has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Hess Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.18 -$154.54 million N/A N/A Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 1.03 $46.40 million $1.82 15.47

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -225.99% N/A -44.90% Hess Midstream 4.46% N/A N/A

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Hess Midstream (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

