Comparing Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) & New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and New Residential Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.02 $388.09 million $4.35 20.34 New Residential Investment $3.62 billion 1.23 $772.23 million $2.26 4.23

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Lamar Advertising pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lamar Advertising and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00 New Residential Investment 1 0 6 0 2.71

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.22%. New Residential Investment has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 23.66% 35.97% 7.47% New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95%

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats New Residential Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.