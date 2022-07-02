Comparing MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WaveDancer and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -23.83% -33.45% -22.88% MarketWise -53.09% N/A -76.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WaveDancer and MarketWise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $15.03 million 1.50 -$1.13 million ($0.24) -5.42 MarketWise $549.18 million 2.00 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

WaveDancer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MarketWise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WaveDancer and MarketWise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketWise 0 3 4 0 2.57

MarketWise has a consensus target price of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 151.25%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Summary

MarketWise beats WaveDancer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

