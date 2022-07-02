Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Up 52.2% in June

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 366,419 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,686,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDAQ opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

