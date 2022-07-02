Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,471 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 133,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2,912.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 864,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 835,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.