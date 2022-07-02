Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 275,612 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275,612 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ANSYS by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $240.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

