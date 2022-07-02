Constellation Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of STZ opened at $235.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.40.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

