Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $292.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.40.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.79. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,307.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.