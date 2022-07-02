Contrasting ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF – Get Rating) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Snap One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap One $1.01 billion 0.71 -$36.40 million ($0.47) -20.11

ACS Motion Control has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACS Motion Control and Snap One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS Motion Control 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap One 0 2 5 0 2.71

Snap One has a consensus price target of $21.38, suggesting a potential upside of 126.19%. Given Snap One’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap One is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Snap One shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Snap One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A Snap One -3.06% 4.89% 2.27%

Summary

Snap One beats ACS Motion Control on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACS Motion Control Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of motion control systems for motion centric applications. Its products include multi-axis motion controllers, integrated control modules, universal drive modules, NanoPWM drive modules, and motor drive interfaces. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts. In addition, the company offers software solutions consisting of OvrC system that provides integrators with a remote management and monitoring solution; Control4 OS3 for command and control of smart living systems; Parasol, a subscription-based service that gives homeowners and small businesses access to a continuous remote support service; and 4Sight, a remote system management software for end consumers. It sells its through integrators and distributors, as well as through e-commerce portal. The company was formerly known as Crackle Intermediate Corp. and changed its name to Snap One Holdings Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Snap One Holdings Corp. is a subsidiary of Hellman & Friedman, LLC.

