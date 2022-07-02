Contrasting Full Truck Alliance (YMM) and Its Rivals

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) is one of 413 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Full Truck Alliance to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance -71.02% -10.24% -9.52% Full Truck Alliance Competitors -30.92% -62.45% -8.07%

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million -$573.46 million -6.43 Full Truck Alliance Competitors $1.72 billion $247.96 million -41,255.23

Full Truck Alliance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Full Truck Alliance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Full Truck Alliance Competitors 1596 10957 23700 518 2.63

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.65%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 60.33%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance peers beat Full Truck Alliance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Full Truck Alliance (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.