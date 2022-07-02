Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 78.16% 37.12% 7.26% AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 1 0 3.00 AFC Gamma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.98%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.06%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Kennedy-Wilson.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AFC Gamma pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $453.60 million 6.86 $330.40 million $2.51 7.62 AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.14 $21.00 million $1.76 8.93

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. Kennedy-Wilson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Gamma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

