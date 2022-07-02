Contrasting NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NanoVibronix has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Enovis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $1.70 million 10.21 -$14.28 million N/A N/A Enovis $3.85 billion 0.79 $71.66 million $1.32 42.42

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NanoVibronix and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Enovis has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Enovis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -563.14% -110.50% -82.40% Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57%

Summary

Enovis beats NanoVibronix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoVibronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

