Contrasting NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -37.62 Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.52 $147.50 million $0.15 31.73

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NovaGold Resources and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 0 2 6 0 2.75

Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 49.16%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16% Yamana Gold 8.21% 6.28% 3.87%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

