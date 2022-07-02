Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

