Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TRON opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,006,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 309.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 405,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

