Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.31.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $249.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

