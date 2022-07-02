Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 461 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.