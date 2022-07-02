Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIPS opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

