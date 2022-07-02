Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.