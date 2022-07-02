Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

PKW stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

