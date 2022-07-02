Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

