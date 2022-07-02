Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $893,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $74,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after buying an additional 587,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 587,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

