Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.