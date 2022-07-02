Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 285,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 59,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.