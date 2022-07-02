Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

