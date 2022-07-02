Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $112.32 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77.

