Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 648.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 115,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

