Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $7,283,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

