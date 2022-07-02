Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.