Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $329,000.

QUS stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89.

