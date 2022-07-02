Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.