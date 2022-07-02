Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,792 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

