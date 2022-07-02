Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

PDM stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

