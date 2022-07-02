Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 532,721 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,343,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $18.31 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

