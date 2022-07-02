Corning Incorporated (GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 29th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

