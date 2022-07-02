Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

