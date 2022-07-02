Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

