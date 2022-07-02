Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

OFC stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

