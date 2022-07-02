Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.03

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 1114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.