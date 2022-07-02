Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 107,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 201,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

