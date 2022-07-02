Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.72.

CJR.B stock opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$3.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$729.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

