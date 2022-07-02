CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.